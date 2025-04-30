Supporting Nathaniel Josiah and Family

Dear friends and family,

I’m starting this campaign with a heavy heart, but also with hope that love will cover this family in the most difficult time of their lives.

A true patriot sister, her daughter and their whole family are going through an extremely difficult time. Due to unexpected and unclear circumstances, they are facing the reality of losing a precious 4-month-old son and grandson at any time. Nathaniel’s mom, Allison, has not been able to work for the past month due to having to be by his side 24/7 in the hospital, worried about not being there for her other children and now stressed about how she is going to cover her bills.

Hospital bills will be enormous being in pediatrics ICU for 3 weeks now, no income to cover her monthly bills now past due and how she is going to pay for Nathaniel’s funeral expenses, etc.

Our goal is to raise $5,000 quickly to help her with funeral expenses, food, electricity, water, a roof over her other child’s head while she mourns this huge loss, regain some sort of stability, and be able to begin again.

Every donation, no matter how small, will make a huge difference. If you're unable to give, simply sharing this campaign is already a powerful act of kindness.

🙏 Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity, compassion, and support. God bless you abundantly 🙏