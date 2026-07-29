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Nathaniel Hamlet Honors Graduate

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$2,195 USD

Fundraiser created byChristopher Hamlet

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nathaniel Hamlet

Nathaniel Hamlet Honors Graduate

Nathaniel graduates from Mesa High School with honors on Thursday, May 21, 2026. For the past six years, since 7th grade, he has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA and earned straight A’s every single year. His dedication, discipline, and work ethic have been nothing short of incredible. While most kids his age were simply trying to get through school, Nathaniel quietly pushed himself to excel, no matter what challenges came his way. After years of nonstop hard work and perseverance, he has truly earned a little time to breathe before stepping fully into adulthood.


In 2021, Nathaniel experienced both one of the most beautiful and one of the most heartbreaking experiences of his life. That year, he found Jesus on his own and began building a personal relationship with God that has helped shape the young man he is today. Tragically, later that same year, he lost his mother in a devastating car accident. She loved Nathaniel deeply, and he loved her with all his heart. Losing her at such a young age changed his life forever. But through faith, strength, and determination, Nathaniel refused to let heartbreak define him. By leaning on Jesus and continuing to move forward one day at a time, he not only endured unimaginable pain, but still maintained his 4.0 GPA and grew into the kind, respectful, hardworking young man any parent would be proud of. I truly could not have asked God for a better son.


In the months ahead, Nathaniel will likely begin working as a welder alongside his uncle, while also considering college and the possibility of becoming a lawyer someday. He has big dreams and an even bigger heart. But before life speeds up and adult responsibilities take over, he simply wants to enjoy a well-deserved break this summer spending time with his family, friends, and his girlfriend, traveling from Sedona to Idaho and making memories he will carry for the rest of his life. When he returns home, he plans to pour his time and energy into restoring and repairing his beloved 1997 Tahoe, a project that means a lot to him personally and represents the next chapter of his journey into adulthood.


Every dollar gifted through this campaign will go directly to Nathaniel's personal bank account to help support him during this special season of life as he celebrates everything he has overcome and prepares for the future ahead. Whether you choose to give, share, or simply say a prayer for him, thank you for taking the time to read his story and celebrate this milestone with us.


God bless each and every one of you for supporting Nathaniel and honoring all the hard work, faith, and perseverance that brought him to this moment.


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