Natasha’s Wellness Treatment

My wife was diagnosed with a tick borne illnesses by a very well regarded wellness center in Oshkosh,WI. Unfortunately most of the costs required to actually treat her best are high and insurance is not applicable. She has been struggling immensely over the past few years as many of you know. We are asking that if you see this and would like to contribute at all in any way toward helping us pay for her road to better health, please feel free to do so in any amount; this would be the greatest blessing for us. Thank you! - Nick