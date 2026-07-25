Natasha's Memorial

Natasha was more than just a friend, she was a soul sister, a listening ear, a warm hug and a beautiful heart. Unfortunately she is no longer with us and we are unable to celebrate her passing without some help. We only ask to be able to cover the costs to finally have her memorial this coming September. All donations will be going towards helping with the costs for her memorial celebration. We thank you for all the good will and love that is shared with us. Natasha was truly a special woman to know.