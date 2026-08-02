Standing With Nas: Help a Family Fight Leukemia

Peace and blessings to you!

20 year old Nasir went to the hospital for stomach pain and was diagnosed with Leukemia the next day.

In an instant, his life became filled with doctors, nurses, scans and tests, chemotherapy, difficult decisions, and uncertainty. At a time when he should be enjoying life with his 10-month old, Kaiyon, he is instead facing a battle no young person should have to face.

Thankfully, Nas is surrounded by family and friends who love him deeply. His parents, brother, sister, Nana, aunts, uncles and cousins are all committed to standing by him throughout treatment and recovery.

Cancer is an unimaginable strain physically and mentally, but also financially.

His family now faces the reality of the high cost of illness.

I created this fundraiser to help ease their burden.

Every donation, no matter how small, will help Nas’ parents focus less on finances and more on what matters most: being present for their son, supporting him through treatment, helping him regain his strength, and maintaining a peaceful environment for their grandson.

Contributions will go directly to his mother, Shauna, to assist with transportation, household expenses, meals, missed work, and the many invisible needs that arise during a long medical journey.

Nas is a beloved son, brother, father, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He means so much to so many people. He has more life to live, more joy to share. Our family is asking for help surrounding him with the same love he gives to others.

Thank you for helping carry this heavy weight.



