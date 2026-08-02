Nasautoka SDA Church Building Fundraiser

For four years this group of people have been worshipping in a community hall and dreaming at the same time of a house of worship. A Church where God can be the only focus of every meeting. A building built to standard that would also provide security during natural disasters, especially hurricanes and flooding which are common in that part of Fiji. Your kind heart can make this dream a reality sheltering the hope of those who need love. We are planning to build a concrete double story church that would also act as an evacuation centre. People would be sheltered there whenever there is a hurricane or flooding. Thank you for helping out.