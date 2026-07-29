Standing with Grayson on the Road to Healing

Today, I’m asking our family, friends, coworkers, and anyone who feels led to help to come alongside the Narro family during this incredibly difficult and unexpected season.





After a sudden medical emergency, Grayson was careflighted and spent over a week in the ICU undergoing extensive testing and treatment. While we are incredibly thankful that he is home, his journey is far from over. He will continue with medications, follow-up appointments with specialists, and ongoing testing as his medical team works to find answers and determine the best path forward.





This has been an overwhelming time for Shelby, Anthony and their extended family. Along with the emotional weight of this experience, they are facing unexpected medical expenses, time away from work, travel to appointments, and many unknowns ahead. My hope is that we can help lift some of that burden so they can focus on what matters most: Grayson’s healing, his care, and being together as a family.





If you feel led to give, please know that every gift, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If giving isn’t possible right now, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this page are just as valuable. Every act of kindness is a reminder to the Narro family that they are surrounded by love, support, and a community standing beside them.





Thank you for wrapping your arms around the Narro family during this challenging season.





Please continue to pray for Grayson, for wisdom and guidance for his doctors, and for strength, peace, and hope for his family as they take things one day at a time.





We are believing that answers will come, healing will continue, and brighter days are ahead.





This fundraiser is being organized by Heather & Jon (family friends), with permission, to help ease the financial burden while Grayson continues his recovery and ongoing medical care. All funds raised will go directly to Shelby and her family to help with medical-related expenses, travel, lost wages, and other needs during this difficult time.



