Narcissists Hostage Escape Fund

I survived narcissistic abuse that completely destroyed my life. My abuser took my plumbing business, my three rental properties, all of my savings, and then systematically turned my friends and family against me with lies until I had no one left. I was left with nothing — no money, no support, and nowhere to go.

This fund is for both men and women who are trapped in the same situation. When your abuser has taken everything and isolated you from everyone you know, leaving becomes terrifying because you have zero resources and no safety net.

Your donation will provide:

• Completely private, off-the-radar safe housing where your abuser cannot find you

• Professional counseling to heal from the trauma

• Emergency clothing, food, and basic essentials

If you are currently in this situation and need help, please reach out — you are not alone.

No one should have to stay in an abusive relationship because they have nowhere to go. Help us give survivors the safety and support they need to escape and rebuild their lives.



