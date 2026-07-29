North Atlantics Polemics Conference 2026

Last June, we had yet again another successful NAPC conference. Our upcoming third conference (June 2026) we hope to make the best to date. For the first time, we will be located in the heart of London, close to the famous Speaker's Corner!

We received amazing feedback for NAPC 2025, and we hope to exceed expectations again this year, but that requires your support. Anything you could contribute to making NAPC 2026 a success would be incredibly appreciated.

For 2026, we are anticipating to make this upcoming conference the most equipping, engaging and beneficial time for all attendees, especially those in mission and ministry, so that they are able to be better prepared in apologetics and polemics when witnessing to their Muslim neighbors.