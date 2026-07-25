Naomi’s Dominican Republic Missions Trip 2027

This fundraiser is to fund my senior class missions trip to the Dominican Republic. Although a requirement to graduate, this is more than a class trip, during the mission we will be partnering with a La Vega Christian school and visiting many underprivileged Haitian schools in the area where we will bless them with gifts, worship, a message, a skit, and fellowship. I am preparing to deny myself and serve with humility, and after hearing stories from past classes that attended this trip, I am ready for God to move in tremendous ways, whether you donate a small or large amount, you are helping further the kingdom of God. Whether or not you are able to donate money, I urge you to help through the power of prayer, praying for our safety, and for God to move in great ways.