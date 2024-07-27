Naomi and Duane Olivier

Please see the July 2024 Update. Thank you.

Dear friends,



As many of you are aware, on 17th March 2023, our sister Naomi lost her husband, Duane. Duane's passing was sudden and unexpected and the family were already dealing with significant stressors. Naomi has supported and loved Duane as a husband, father and teacher of God's Word in South Africa, London and Australia.

Naomi's adult children have ongoing care needs and Naomi cannot work and provide adequate care at the same time.

As Duane's gift was primarily teaching and not administration, the family is now at risk of losing their purpose built home, and Naomi has limited capacity to work. To lose their home at this time would place them in a position of immense vulnerability. Further details are not possible due to the need for privacy around her three adult children.

In assisting Naomi, we have been contacted by friends of the family all around the world who are asking for a central portal where they may support Naomi and the children going forward.

Every gift in love, regardless of magnitude, is most welcome and is directed towards the family's needs. We invite you to share in the bearing of this burden.

We look forward to the time when, in the words of the book of Revelation ”He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, no crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Yours in Christ,

Stephen Farr and David Farr (Naomi's brothers)





Update November 2023

Dear Friends

It is with trepidation that I have to acknowledge the weight of our situation. Two truths remain, God is kind and we are human. God's kindness has not changed but my human capacity is being challenged. I have had to make the decision to take time off work to recover my strength in order to have a more sustainable chance of providing for myself and my children, all of whom have difficulties that limit and prevent them from working. I am only able to work part time and I have no income protection if I don't work. I will be incredibly grateful for any help over November while I take time off to recover and attend to outstanding tasks and needs within my family. We are still reeling from the impact of Duane's loss.

With my sincerest gratitude





Naomi



