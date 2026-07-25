Naomi and Aaron new AC

Naomi and Aaron took a huge leap of faith. They sold their home in Idaho, purchased a trailer, and set out on a journey to find the property where they hoped to build their forever home.

After a long search, they believed they had found that dream property in Kentucky. Unfortunately, shortly after moving in, they discovered the home had a severe bed bug infestation and numerous hidden issues that were never disclosed by the previous owners. Despite repeated attempts to contact the sellers, they changed their phone number and disappeared, leaving Naomi and Aaron to face the overwhelming financial burden alone.

Now, in the middle of one of the hottest summers, their air conditioning system has completely failed. The cost to replace it is estimated at $11,000 an expense they simply weren’t prepared for after already dealing with the unexpected problems in the home.

Temperatures inside the house reached nearly 90 degrees even with fans running and windows covered. Their dogs are struggling with the extreme heat, and the family is doing everything they can to stay safe and cool while searching for a solution.

Naomi and Aaron are hardworking, faithful people who never expected to be in this situation. If you are able to help in any way whether through a donation, a prayer, or by sharing their story it would mean the world to them. Every contribution will go toward restoring a safe, livable environment for their family and helping them recover from these unexpected hardships.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers during this difficult season.

“As Naomi’s mother, I’ve watched them face one setback after another with incredible faith and perseverance, and I’m asking for help on their behalf.”



