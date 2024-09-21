Nandri: A Food and Ministry Hub

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,028
Campaign funds will be received by Isaac Amirian
We have been doing inner-city ministry as ReBirth church in National City, California for five years. Now we are getting ready to take the next step by creating our own business here: Nandri Indian Cafe, a “California-style” Indian restaurant that will also host ReBirth, an outreach-focused church.
In addition to being a blessing to our community and a hub for relationships and outreach, on Sundays we will close early and host our church at 6pm, as well as having prayer and ministry time on other days before opening.
Since the space was a restaurant before the pandemic, it is mostly furnished already. We have some startup capital, but we’ll be borrowing most of the $24,000 we need to pay the first six months of our 13-month lease in advance (this will allow us to have a free month to do a soft opening.) The borrowed money is what we will focus on paying back quickly. Donations will help us achieve this by covering the cost of permits, starting inventory, utilities, loan repayment, signage, etc, helping us to be a debt-free and thriving business soon.
Currently we are in the contract-signing stage and getting ready to prepare our kitchen for health and fire inspections. Our goal is to have a soft opening in May of 2024 with a grand opening in June. In the event that the restaurant cannot open for any reason, donations will be refunded. Any size donation will make a difference and we greatly appreciate your prayers as well!
Isaac and Angel Amirian
So excited for Nandri! 🙏 Love you guys!
🧡💚👏🍛🫔😃🎉
❤️
Hoping to dine at your restaurant soon. Love you guys!
Meeting Angel at my work was a true blessing. There was something about her that connected me to her and I am glad to know her. It's a blessing to be surrounded by God fearing families like hers who serve the Lord with all their heart.
September 21st, 2024
Off to a good start but we need your prayers! Since we've opened, the enthusiasm from the community has been great! People are excited we're here, leaving excellent reviews, and coming back for more! But we do need to increase our customer base to become profitable and to be able to start paying regular rent beginning in November (we paid the first 6 months rent in advance.)
If we can add regular, occasional catering orders and meetings/parties in our space, that should get us to where we need to be. We have some employees that we'd like to give more hours to, and add additional people, especially someone to train as a chef for the long term.
So in addition to prayers and support, please consider having a party, meeting, or gathering with us or placing a catering order, if you're in the San Diego area! Check out our website for more.
We are about a week away from having our first big outreach event at Nandri! Our church, ReBirth, will be hosting a free dinner, with a guest speaker from San Diego Teen Challenge, where we will be talking about Jesus and introducing our church to the community. For this ministry, this is basically like us throwing the doors open and letting everyone know we're here. Your prayers are so important to us, and we are so thankful for you!
-Angel and Isaac
June 28th, 2024
We had our grand opening on June 1st! The mayor of National City and other officials were there for the ribbon cutting, and were doing our best to be a blessing to this community now that we’re open! By the grace of God the great reviews of the food have been pouring in online and people are coming back for more!
This month we have focused on the immediate neighborhood. To become profitable we need to grow until do about double the amount of business we are currently getting. To get to that next level we will have to go online with the major delivery services, start advertising to people outside of the National City area, and get occasional catering orders. We will also need to grow and train more team members, and find a suitable chef to learn all of Angel’s recipes and cook full time. It’s a big challenge ahead but, thank God, we have made it past the first steps and even paid our first round of bills! We are also now paying for everything through our business income.
We have 5 months until we have to start paying rent every month, since we borrowed the first 6 months’ rent. Before that time, we need to pay off as much of that debt as possible to be ready to handle the extra cost of paying monthly rent. Every donation helps us pay down that debt and hopefully become profitable within a year!
We also had our first official worship service in Father’s Day and it was a great beginning! There is so much potential here; pleas pray for the advance of the gospel and for changed lives!
-Isaac and Angel
April 23rd, 2024
We are set to have our soft opening on May 3! Our lease is signed, we have paid 6 months of rent in advance, we paid the deposit on our insurance, and are getting ready for fire and health inspections. The costs are mounting but it isn’t too much more than what we expected. If you are in San Diego please help us get the word out when we’re open! We will need to have some revenue coming in to start paying down all of this debt. Our goal is to have it nearly all payed back by November. Sharing this campaign really helps too! Thank you all so much for being a part of this, it’s really humbling and exciting.
