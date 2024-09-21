Nandri: A Food and Ministry Hub

We have been doing inner-city ministry as ReBirth church in National City, California for five years. Now we are getting ready to take the next step by creating our own business here: Nandri Indian Cafe, a “California-style” Indian restaurant that will also host ReBirth, an outreach-focused church.

In addition to being a blessing to our community and a hub for relationships and outreach, on Sundays we will close early and host our church at 6pm, as well as having prayer and ministry time on other days before opening.

Since the space was a restaurant before the pandemic, it is mostly furnished already. We have some startup capital, but we’ll be borrowing most of the $24,000 we need to pay the first six months of our 13-month lease in advance (this will allow us to have a free month to do a soft opening.) The borrowed money is what we will focus on paying back quickly. Donations will help us achieve this by covering the cost of permits, starting inventory, utilities, loan repayment, signage, etc, helping us to be a debt-free and thriving business soon.

Currently we are in the contract-signing stage and getting ready to prepare our kitchen for health and fire inspections. Our goal is to have a soft opening in May of 2024 with a grand opening in June. In the event that the restaurant cannot open for any reason, donations will be refunded. Any size donation will make a difference and we greatly appreciate your prayers as well!

Isaac and Angel Amirian

Rebirth San Diego

