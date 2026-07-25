Nancy and grandson

My name is Nancy I live in billings,mt im 55 yrs old almost 56,I became homeless in dec of last yr,due to mold in the apartment, I have been struggling since,its me,my 11 yr old grandson,my daughter who works and her 5 yr old son,I tried to my story on tiktok,all my content was stolen and some one made a Instagram and used my content and raised lots of money on my content,and that made me look bad and now nobody is willing to help me even tho I reported the account and finally got it shut down,and im the one who needs help with shelter for my little family,every penny helps,please and thank you.