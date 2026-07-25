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Single Mom and Nana Needs Crisis Help

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$800 USD

Fundraiser created byGlenda Horn

Fundraiser funds will be received by W H

Single Mom and Nana Needs Crisis Help

When One Woman Stands for Her Family, the Body of Christ Can Stand With Her

 FIRST GOAL - $ 4,000 Mortgage company will accept this to give help!


This request is on behalf of a devoted Christian woman who has been fighting fiercely to keep her family together through overwhelming hardship.

I have had the honor of being the childrens teacher for the past 2 yrs at a daycare center where I came to know this woman and watched her work hard and provide for these beautiful babies. I learned later after I left, that she became unemployed due to downsizing.

Immediate Needs (Upcoming needs listed below)

  1. $17,000Required by July 21 (mtg co will start and take $4000 for past‑due mortgage payments to prevent loss of home and try ti assist further!
  2. $2,000 – Basic living expenses (utilities, food, insurance, household bills)


She is a single mom & grandmother who stepped into full‑time care of her two young grandchildren ages 2 and 3. She did not hesitate when these children needed stability, love, and protection and for the past 2-1/2 years, she opened her home and her heart, trusting God to give her the strength to carry them through.

 

 Upcoming Needs:

  1. $5,000 – Critical car repairs needed to maintain transportation for childcare, job searching, and medical appointments
  2. Legal fees associated with filing for custody of the children while father receives treatment in dedicated facility and mother decides to leave the state or to gain rehab possibilities for domestic violence from previous marriage.
  3. $30,000 for home repairs not completed
  4. Monthly assistance until employed again


Her mortgage assistance program has now ended and is requiring $17,000 in past‑due payments before any further help can be offered. DUE JULY 21st. The mortgage company said they can take partial payments toward this ($1300/month) to remove the 12 month max placed on the assistance plan.

Without this support, she is at immediate risk of losing her home — the only stable place these children have known. She is also facing $2,000 in monthly bills and critical car repairs, all while continuing to search for employment and care for her grandchildren.

 

For the last 13 months, she has been unemployed despite actively searching for work. During this time she has used the $30,000 she had faithfully saved for long‑overdue home repairs from the Texas freeze. Instead, those funds went toward caring for the children, maintaining the household, and supporting her son, a Marine veteran battling delayed‑onset PTSD. His unemployment since 2024 has intensified his condition, and she has stood by him through treatment access and necessary legal processes. The children’s mother has also had periods of unemployment, leaving no consistent financial support for the little ones. Through all of this, she has carried the weight alone, leaning on her faith and doing everything she can to keep her family safe.

 

This woman is not asking for help lightly. She is a faithful servant of God, someone who has poured herself out for her family, her community, and her children. She has fought with everything she has, and now she needs others to stand with her.

 

Any support — one time or monthly financial assistance, prayer, or resource connections — will directly protect two young children, help a veteran son continue healing, and allow this grandmother to keep her home while she works to rebuild stability.


She is a woman of courage, faith, and fierce love. She has carried her family through storms no one should face alone. Now, she needs the body of Christ to lift her up.


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