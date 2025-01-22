Name Them Ministries

Let us rise up together as warriors of Hope, Truth and Healing to combat the hopeless despair inflicted on these families! Together we can offer the comfort and hope of Christ to families that have been forbidden to mourn!

Every year approximately 42% of pregnancies worldwide will end in tragedy. Yet we rarely talk about these losses. We even encourage families not to announce pregnancies until they're "sure" they won't loose the baby.

But why?

If we recognize that life begins at conception than the death of a child is a tragedy at any age, not something to be hidden and ignored.

Yet that's what modern society does. We deny families the ability to mourn by diminishing the child's humanity, "It was just a clump of cells" and it's value, "You can just try again."

We deny the families' emotions with statements like, "Why are you crying over someone you never met?"

Is this the comfort offered by a compassionate and loving Creator? Obviously not.

We are called to rejoice with those who rejoice AND mourn with those who mourn and the Name Them ministry will do exactly that.



Join us in offering hope, healing and truth to the hearts left broken by the sting of death.



The money raised for this ministry will go to the costs of equipment, software, hardware, website maintainence and the needs of multiple craftsmen and staff members.



