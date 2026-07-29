Nala’s ear surgery

Nala is my sweet 2 year old LX bully. She has suffered from allergies and yeast in her ears most of her life. Due to the scratching and shaking her head she has now developed a hematoma on her ear that is growing by the day. i’m only doing the go fund me because i am scared i won’t be able to save up the money before it burst and causes more complications. If you are able and willing i would so greatly appreciate anything you’re able to give so i can get her the care she needs. Thank you.