Nafty and Marissa Wedding Fund

I, Pastor Nafty Hage, fell in love with Marissa Sharp and her three sons from Texas. I, the groom to be, cannot afford to move all my things to Texas, and I'm hoping to buy my love more than a Walmart friendship ring. And we need to rent more than an old boot to live in. Thanks for your love, whether you can give or pray for us. 

Pastor Nafty and Marissa 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Good Luck Pastor! TJ Bowker

Lindsay McNutt
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I’ll never forget how the Lord led me to your teachings and the impact they’ve had on my life. Thank you and I pray that the blessings continue to flow for you and Marissa. All Glory to God and much love for you both!

Hope Thompson
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you Pastor on your new life and new family

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you Nafty & can't wait to meet Marissa! You've been ever so faithful in our lives together, & your love for the Lord shines like a bright light in a dark world. We will miss you dearly, but we'll be only a phone call or text away! We'll keep pursuing the Lord together, fighting the good fight, & praying for the lost! You'll always be in our thoughts & hearts, enjoy your new beginning!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Leslie Beccard
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Pastor Nafty, I'm so incredibly happy for this wonderful turn in your life to find Marissa and her boys! I have been praying for you every night, just asking the Lord to provide peace to you. Little did I know, He would provide a loving family!!! I'm so thankful for your wisdom and life experience, good and bad, and your leading to educate your readers during these end times. God bless you all!

Christine Park
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 110.00 USD
2 months ago

Hi Pastor Nafty, This is Joe on your messenger. Be blessed all days of your life

Drew
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you pastor! Congratulations on your new family! This one is a keeper!

Lannie from Texas
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Sam Grothe
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Not sure about the particulars (date, time, place), but doesn't matter. Your health and happiness matter most. You are my true brother in Christ and I don't think it'll be long now before we're all together. All My Love to You and Marissa!!!

Christian dot com
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May the Lord greatly bless your marriage bro!

Lannie from Texas
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Best Wishes.

Your friend in michigan
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Blessings !!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Congratulations to you both! Keep this fundraiser up and I will continue to donate!

