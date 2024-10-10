Nafty and Marissa Wedding Fund

Raised:
I, Pastor Nafty Hage, fell in love with Marissa Sharp and her three sons from Texas. I, the groom to be, cannot afford to move all my things to Texas, and I'm hoping to buy my love more than a Walmart friendship ring. And we need to rent more than an old boot to live in. Thanks for your love, whether you can give or pray for us.
Good Luck Pastor! TJ Bowker
I’ll never forget how the Lord led me to your teachings and the impact they’ve had on my life. Thank you and I pray that the blessings continue to flow for you and Marissa. All Glory to God and much love for you both!
God bless you Pastor on your new life and new family
We love you Nafty & can't wait to meet Marissa! You've been ever so faithful in our lives together, & your love for the Lord shines like a bright light in a dark world. We will miss you dearly, but we'll be only a phone call or text away! We'll keep pursuing the Lord together, fighting the good fight, & praying for the lost! You'll always be in our thoughts & hearts, enjoy your new beginning!
Pastor Nafty, I'm so incredibly happy for this wonderful turn in your life to find Marissa and her boys! I have been praying for you every night, just asking the Lord to provide peace to you. Little did I know, He would provide a loving family!!! I'm so thankful for your wisdom and life experience, good and bad, and your leading to educate your readers during these end times. God bless you all!
Hi Pastor Nafty, This is Joe on your messenger. Be blessed all days of your life
We love you pastor! Congratulations on your new family! This one is a keeper!
Not sure about the particulars (date, time, place), but doesn't matter. Your health and happiness matter most. You are my true brother in Christ and I don't think it'll be long now before we're all together. All My Love to You and Marissa!!!
May the Lord greatly bless your marriage bro!
Best Wishes.
Blessings !!!!
Congratulations to you both! Keep this fundraiser up and I will continue to donate!
