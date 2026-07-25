NAFP 27 Future Docs Abroad Greece Trip

After attending the National Academy of Future Physicians, I have been given the opportunity to attend future docs abroad in Athens, Greece in June 2027 for an intensive experience learning medicine.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn valuable skills as a sophomore in high school that I would be otherwise be exposed to as a 3rd or 4th year med student. The program also lets students experience different cultures being in another country and also by meeting peers from across the U.S. studying alongside them.

During this program, my itinerary may include:

Touring an anatomy lab

Seeing a human heart and full cadavers

Participating in a biochemistry lab where I can learn my blood type

Observing multiple surgeries

Learning about DNA and other advanced medical practices

And so much more!

I am truly passionate about my goals and am prepared to work hard to make this amazing experience possible! To cover the expenses of the program I will need to raise $8100. If you would like to support this dream please help us reach more people, share as much information about what I’m trying to accomplish as possible. If you’d like to reach out to me personally please use my email, gabrianneweed23@gmail.com. Any and all donations help as I take my first steps to becoming a physician! Please help me learn valuable skills that will turn into life saving care!