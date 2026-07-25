Mz. Scrubz Cleaning and Disinfecting Company is a small business built on hard work, dependable service, and a commitment to helping families and businesses enjoy cleaner, healthier spaces.

We are raising funds to help Mz. Scrubz grow and serve more clients in our community. Donations will go toward professional cleaning equipment, supplies, transportation expenses, marketing, insurance, and other essential business costs needed to expand our services and create new opportunities.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help us take another step toward building a stronger and more sustainable business. If you are unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much.Thank you for believing in Mz. Scrubz Cleaning and Disinfecting Company and supporting our journey. Your contribution is more than a donation—it is an investment in a small business with big goals.

Thank you for your support!