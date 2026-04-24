GiveSendGo Logo

Mystery of the Christ Film Production

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Mumba

Mystery of the Christ Film Production

Help Us Film “Mystery of the Christ” – A 30-Episode Epic Series That Reveals What No Film Has Shown Before


For 2,000 years the world has heard about Jesus. Churches have preached it. Books have written it. But no film has ever shown the full depth, meaning, and eternal impact of the incarnation, death, and resurrection of Christ the way it deserves to be seen.


Until now.


The Vision: See What You’ve Only Heard

Mystery of the Christ is an epic-action drama series with 30 episodes divided into 3 Seasons, 10 episodes each. This is not “another Bible movie.” This is revelation through cinema.


We exist to make the invisible visible. To take audiences from head knowledge to heart encounter. To show, not just tell, why the death of Jesus changed everything.


The Story Across 3 Seasons


Season 1: INCARNATION – 10 Episodes

Why did God step down from Heaven and become man? This season goes deeper than the manger scene. We explore prophecy fulfilled, the war in the heavens, and the moment eternity entered time. Viewers will see the purpose behind the incarnation: God becoming what we are, so we could become what He is. It’s action, drama, and divine strategy.


Season 2: THE HOLY COMMUNION – 10 Episodes

This is where history pivots. Every film shows that Jesus died. But no film has shown the cause, the uniqueness, and the impact of His death.


What made the death of Christ different from the death of every human being before or after Him? Why did the sun go dark? Why did the temple curtain tear from top to bottom? What spiritual transaction actually happened on that cross?


In depth, Season 2 will show the difference between the death of Christ and the death of human beings. It will reveal the mystery: He did not just die like a man. He died as God, for man. No film so far has captured this. We will.


Season 3: THE RESURRECTION – 10 Episodes

Death was defeated. The glorious Christ was born. This final season portrays the resurrection with meaning, glory, and reality. Not a quiet morning scene, but the moment that shattered hell’s gates and shows all realities that took place in the resurrection.


Why This Must Be Made Now

Our generation has Netflix, CGI, and global streaming. Yet the greatest story ever told has never been told with cinematic depth and spiritual accuracy together.


Millions know Bible stories. Few understand the mystery.

Millions have seen crucifixion scenes. None have seen the crucifixion – the cosmic event that changed every human destiny.


When people see Season 2, they won’t just cry. They’ll understand. They’ll realize: “So THAT’S why His death was different. THAT’S why it works for me today.”


That understanding saves lives, heals hearts, and sets captives free.


Who We Are

I’m Pastor John Mumba, based in Lusaka, Zambia. I’m a Bible teacher, author of THE WAR WITHIN, and founder of this film project. I’ve spent years studying the depth of Christ’s work. Now God is calling us to put it on screen.


We’re not waiting for Hollywood. We’re African filmmakers answering the call to create world-class, faith-based content from Africa, for the world. The crew is local. The passion is global.


Where Your Gift Goes – Season 1: Incarnation Production

We begin shooting next month. Every Dollar you sow goes directly into production:


1. Cameras, Lighting and Sound – Cinematic quality equipment to honor the story

2. Set Design and Costumes – Authentic biblical locations and wardrobe that transport viewers

3. Cast and Crew – Supporting African actors, directors, and technicians with dignity

4. Post-Production – Editing, CGI for supernatural scenes, sound design, and music

5. Distribution – Launching on our streaming platform http://www.mysteryofthechrist.com so the series will be available to millions to watch


0% platform fees on GiveSendGo means more of your gift reaches the set. This is ministry, not profit.


Partner With Us

You’re not just funding a film. You’re funding revelation. We are seeking $40,000 for the production of Episode 1.


$10 = 1 day of production support

$35 = Costumes for one actor for one episode

$400 = One full scene filmed and edited

$1500 = Post-production for one full episode


Whatever seed you sow, you become a co-producer of eternal impact.


But your greatest reward will be knowing you helped millions see Christ more clearly.


Scripture That Drives Us

“To me...this grace was given, to preach to the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ, and to bring to light what is the administration of the mystery which for ages has been hidden in God” – Ephesians 3:8-9


“Behold, the mystery of God” – Colossians 2:2


We are determined to bring that mystery to light.


Join the Movement

Every revival starts with someone saying “yes” and sowing a seed. Moses had a rod. David had a sling. We have cameras, actors, and faith.


Will you stand with us?


Click “Give” now. Share this campaign. Pray with us. Let’s tell the story that changes every other story.


Thank you for your contribution and for partnering with this vision.


With sincere appreciation for your support,

Pastor John Mumba

Creator, Writer & Producer

Mystery of the Christ

http://www.mysteryofthechrist.com




Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve