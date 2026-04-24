Mystery of the Christ Film Production

Help Us Film “Mystery of the Christ” – A 30-Episode Epic Series That Reveals What No Film Has Shown Before





For 2,000 years the world has heard about Jesus. Churches have preached it. Books have written it. But no film has ever shown the full depth, meaning, and eternal impact of the incarnation, death, and resurrection of Christ the way it deserves to be seen.





Until now.





The Vision: See What You’ve Only Heard

Mystery of the Christ is an epic-action drama series with 30 episodes divided into 3 Seasons, 10 episodes each. This is not “another Bible movie.” This is revelation through cinema.





We exist to make the invisible visible. To take audiences from head knowledge to heart encounter. To show, not just tell, why the death of Jesus changed everything.





The Story Across 3 Seasons





Season 1: INCARNATION – 10 Episodes

Why did God step down from Heaven and become man? This season goes deeper than the manger scene. We explore prophecy fulfilled, the war in the heavens, and the moment eternity entered time. Viewers will see the purpose behind the incarnation: God becoming what we are, so we could become what He is. It’s action, drama, and divine strategy.





Season 2: THE HOLY COMMUNION – 10 Episodes

This is where history pivots. Every film shows that Jesus died. But no film has shown the cause, the uniqueness, and the impact of His death.





What made the death of Christ different from the death of every human being before or after Him? Why did the sun go dark? Why did the temple curtain tear from top to bottom? What spiritual transaction actually happened on that cross?





In depth, Season 2 will show the difference between the death of Christ and the death of human beings. It will reveal the mystery: He did not just die like a man. He died as God, for man. No film so far has captured this. We will.





Season 3: THE RESURRECTION – 10 Episodes

Death was defeated. The glorious Christ was born. This final season portrays the resurrection with meaning, glory, and reality. Not a quiet morning scene, but the moment that shattered hell’s gates and shows all realities that took place in the resurrection.





Why This Must Be Made Now

Our generation has Netflix, CGI, and global streaming. Yet the greatest story ever told has never been told with cinematic depth and spiritual accuracy together.





Millions know Bible stories. Few understand the mystery.

Millions have seen crucifixion scenes. None have seen the crucifixion – the cosmic event that changed every human destiny.





When people see Season 2, they won’t just cry. They’ll understand. They’ll realize: “So THAT’S why His death was different. THAT’S why it works for me today.”





That understanding saves lives, heals hearts, and sets captives free.





Who We Are

I’m Pastor John Mumba, based in Lusaka, Zambia. I’m a Bible teacher, author of THE WAR WITHIN, and founder of this film project. I’ve spent years studying the depth of Christ’s work. Now God is calling us to put it on screen.





We’re not waiting for Hollywood. We’re African filmmakers answering the call to create world-class, faith-based content from Africa, for the world. The crew is local. The passion is global.





Where Your Gift Goes – Season 1: Incarnation Production

We begin shooting next month. Every Dollar you sow goes directly into production:





1. Cameras, Lighting and Sound – Cinematic quality equipment to honor the story

2. Set Design and Costumes – Authentic biblical locations and wardrobe that transport viewers

3. Cast and Crew – Supporting African actors, directors, and technicians with dignity

4. Post-Production – Editing, CGI for supernatural scenes, sound design, and music

5. Distribution – Launching on our streaming platform http://www.mysteryofthechrist.com so the series will be available to millions to watch





0% platform fees on GiveSendGo means more of your gift reaches the set. This is ministry, not profit.





Partner With Us

You’re not just funding a film. You’re funding revelation. We are seeking $40,000 for the production of Episode 1.





$10 = 1 day of production support

$35 = Costumes for one actor for one episode

$400 = One full scene filmed and edited

$1500 = Post-production for one full episode





Whatever seed you sow, you become a co-producer of eternal impact.





But your greatest reward will be knowing you helped millions see Christ more clearly.





Scripture That Drives Us

“To me...this grace was given, to preach to the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ, and to bring to light what is the administration of the mystery which for ages has been hidden in God” – Ephesians 3:8-9





“Behold, the mystery of God” – Colossians 2:2





We are determined to bring that mystery to light.





Join the Movement

Every revival starts with someone saying “yes” and sowing a seed. Moses had a rod. David had a sling. We have cameras, actors, and faith.





Will you stand with us?





Click “Give” now. Share this campaign. Pray with us. Let’s tell the story that changes every other story.





Thank you for your contribution and for partnering with this vision.





With sincere appreciation for your support,

Pastor John Mumba

Creator, Writer & Producer

Mystery of the Christ

http://www.mysteryofthechrist.com











