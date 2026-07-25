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Support Margaret's Cancer Battle

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$1,125 USD

Fundraiser created byMelissa McClenahan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Margaret Kapchinsky

Support Margaret's Cancer Battle

🌟 **My Sister's Battle, Your Support Could Be Her Victory** 🌟

I remember sitting by Margaret’s bedside as she lay weak but smiling through the pain after her liver transplant. She and her husband, Steve, had been through so much, yet their spirits remained unshaken. Fast forward to find them facing another challenge: breast cancer diagnosis for Margaret.

These are moments that test our resilience as much as they do our faith in humanity. But here’s the thing—Margaret and Steve would never ask for help. They have always been about giving, not asking for it. That's why I stepped up to tell their story publicly; because sometimes you need more than a helping hand, you need an entire village lifting spirits and easing burdens.

Margaret is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer—a battle she never expected to fight so soon after her liver transplant. The medical bills are stacking up while the emotional load they carry is immeasurable. They’ve always been about self-reliance, but now more than ever, we need to come together as a community to support them through this tough time.

This campaign isn't just about money; it's about showing love and care in times of hardship. It’s our chance to be the light for Margaret during her darkest days, providing a bit of comfort when she needs it most. Your donations—no matter how big or small—make an immense difference by easing their financial stress so they can focus on what truly matters: recovery and life together.

So, if you can find it in your heart right now, please consider supporting Margaret and Steve. Your generosity could be the difference between worry and peace of mind for them during this crucial period. But remember, even a simple prayer for her recovery is an expression of hope that brings light into their lives. 🙏

Together, we can make sure they feel our unwavering support every step of the way. Because at the end of the day, Margaret and Steve are not alone—they have us. Their battle may be tough, but together, we’re tougher. Let's show them that love knows no bounds! 💪💖

Please share their story to help spread awareness and support for this incredible couple in need. Every little bit counts and every heart matters. #StrengthInCommunity

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