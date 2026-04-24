Myself (Christian) VS. Masonic Cult (Coven)

In 2023 I lost my mom, brother and husband (within 5 months of each other and under suspicious circumstances ). 2 weeks after my husband passed away I started noticing strange things occurring around my home; the people closest to me were acting strange as well. For example: I was being followed everywhere I went, people kept breaking into my home when I wasn't there, my phone was taken over (meaning it had been tapped into), etc. This went on for 5 months and then out of fear I ended up packing up myself and my 4 cats and going to Tennessee for a month to get away. Well, the trouble followed me there. I get down there and noticed the same strange behavior and patterns. I was being followed everywhere, the maids at the hotel I was staying at were breaking into my room and going through my stuff, and people around me were acting very suspicious, so I came back home. Well when I got home after about 30 days I noticed that things had gotten worse. First thing I did was scan my home. I had a bunch of stuff in my basement that was left from my husband and his parents that had previously passed away, and everything had been gone through. It was almost like someone had been living in my home while I was gone. The police department in the town was also crazy stalking me and my home, so a few months later I packed up and left out for Florida. I get down there and things get even more ridiculous and suspicious. The stalking/following continued and again the maids at the hotel I was staying in were breaking into my room and going through my stuff. I ended up staying down there for 3 months, and then decided to come back home. This was now September of 2024, so at this point I had been dealing with this for a year. Not only from "family and friends" but also my church, doctors, local police wherever I was, hospitals, and every business I came in contact with. I was being treated horribly/abused. I couldn't call anyone or go anywhere to get help because everyone had turned on me. Everyone was involved. I didn't know what was going on I just knew that I hadn't done anything wrong. Fast forward another year (2025), continued abuse, stalking, and I finally find out what was happening.





Come to find out I was taken from my biological parents and country around the age of 3 and brought to the US. I was put with a family in Kentucky that had a tie with the Masons. (I am a trust fund baby and had been left a substantial amount of money and several properties from an inheritance). This was all planned out by the way. Anyways my "adoptive" family including extended family and old friends had taken the money along with this local Masonic cult/coven. Actually the entire city that I grew up in was involved including local officials. I found out that these people went to court on my behalf basically saying I was crazy and couldn't care for myself, etc in order to take my money. (Oh and it gets so much deeper that. I'm about the write a book about my story and release videos on social media). Anyways Everyone I had ever known and trusted testified against me. The worst case of betrayal, narcissistic abuse, and spiritual warfare a person can experience. I am a Christian and most of these people are non believers so I was and still am being attacked and abused using manipulation and control techniques and, witchcraft as well. Not only that, all of this has been filmed and streamed for the entire world to see. Yes you heard me right, both of my homes and car have been wired with cameras and GPS so they could keep track of me. Like a real life hunger games. I have had hundreds of attempts to take my life through hiring several hit men and poisoning. The plan was to successfully have it happen while the world watched. Evil, evil, evil.





Anyways for the last 3 years I have been repeatedly abused, harassed, gang stalked, assaulted, and attacked. For my safety I had to walk away from EVERYONE. I have been alone now for the last year. It has been myself and God battling this.He has protected me from so many attacks and from a lot of attacks I didn't even see coming. Without Him I would NOT be alive right now. I have already moved once, but the attacks and abuse have continued. They won't stop. Recently they have had 2 warlocks that have been attacking/abusing me non stop. I keep being told that I have money coming so that I can get out of the state and pay my debt off (the debt I am in is from unsuccessful humiliation rituals that were done on me). Back in the fall of 2025 a dentist I used to work for that was involved in this mess along with a partner of his stripped one of my implants on purpose. I lost an entire lower bridge and it cost me $24,000 to have it all fixed. Along with that the coven had an uninsured driver rear end me, and I was responsible for that. Anyways, I haven't seen a penny of this money. They keep using distraction, manipulation, control efforts to keep from paying me. I haven't asked for the entirety of what was taken from me. I've asked for help to move so that I can live the rest of my life in peace, money to pay this debt off, for a new car since the one I have was tampered with when I bought it, and some for the pain and suffering I've endured. I have not once sought revenge and have forgiven everyone that has been involved. I even said I'd sign a NDA.





I have to move again and this time out of the state away from everyone. They won't leave me alone, and the law refuses to do anything. No one will help me. There are thousands of people sitting back and watching all of this unfold and not one person has stepped up to offer me help. I have sat back and taken repeated attacks and abuse and said nothing. It is the worst case of injustice and corruption I have ever seen in my life. Not only that, I recently got my nursing license reinstated, but this group has sabotaged nearly every job I've attempted to apply for. I don't know what else to do. I can't pay my bills and I am at risk of losing my home. I have been praying over my situation and creating this fundraiser is my last hope. I feel God pulling me into ministry to tell my story and help others who have gone through similar situations, but I need your help. I am uploading a picture of one of the many attacks I suffered and a video because there is so much more to the story. The spiritual warfare has been so bad lately that I am weak and exhausted. And I am being persecuted by both the Masons and churches as well, yeah people that claim to love and honor God.





No matter what I'll never give up! I know God is in control and has a plan for me. I just need some relief.