Myrtle Ministries Counseling

Myrtle Ministries provides biblically-based, inner healing counseling free of charge to clients, many of whom are not able to afford counseling services. Our clients find relief from things such as anxiety, depression, and healing of past trauma. Your support enables us to help as many people as our schedule will allow by paying for the endless paper needed for forms and support hand outs, other printer costs, and basic operational expenses. We operate solely on gifts and donations.



Here's what our clients say:



I'm very familiar with spiritual warfare but this is the most balanced approach I've ever seen.

-Male, 40s



I've been to counseling all my life and have never had as much breakthrough, spiritual discipleship, or inner healing EVER. The more I learn and grow the deeper my relationship with God gets, and I praise Him for this ministry!

-Female, 30s



Please help us serve these precious people who have had significant adversity.



Visit us at MyrtleMinistries.com to learn more.



Thank you!