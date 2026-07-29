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My health, my safety... & my vtuber model

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKatie

Fundraiser funds will be received by Katie

My health, my safety... & my vtuber model

To begin, I would like to accentuate that not only do I have a blue collar job, I work full time.

The first half of this project has been completed & funded solely by myself. I already have a completed model by a Japanese artist (I think you'll really like it). Truthfully, I had planned that this entire project remain secret by continuing working to pay for it on my own, but financial, physical, & mental hardships have slowed down the process. I finally have gathered the courage to humbly ask for your help.


My condition

A lot of people don't know this about me, but I have had 2 open heart surgeries. I have moderate leaky valves. I get very tired easily. I also have no thymus, I get sick very easily. When I do get sick it gets very bad for me & I take a longer time to recover.


To be truthful, I have irresponsibly neglected to make cardiological check-ups because I didn't want to think about the cost of just the visits alone let alone any procedure. I also tend to ignore my condition to live for fun. I even bought a ticket to Anime Expo thinking I have been fine & would rather save my work money for for my passions.

I underestimated the cost of future medical bills.


This year, I recently had a scare where I had to have a cardiology visit. I had a heart echocardiogram, a stress test, and I even wore a heart monitor for an entire month.

These procedures especially the echo has cost significant amount of money for me even with the insurance I pay for. Paying the bills for these has drastically slowed down my ability to fund the rest of my Vtubing dream.

To clarify, I am ok, but I would like to be able to have a checkup once a year, I specifically am suggested to also have an echo done once a year or at least every other year but I'm not sure if that is something I can do financially if I continue this project.

This fundraiser will help speed up the process of you seeing my Vtuber, because as of now I think it is best to save some money for emergency cardiological care.


While this fundraiser will help me focus on saving to pay for my hospital visits, the money raised is mainly for the funding of the live 2D animation of my current Vtubing model.


Layout


What is already paid for:

A 2D model with 2 outfits


What I need:

A live2D rig for the model for at least 1 outfit


Possible secondary necessities:

Name logo commission

1 or 2 background commissions

Theme music commission

Small set of emotes commission


These all together are certainly going to cost far more than what I am asking for, but I am most concerned with the cost of the rigs which is what the goal of $3,000 is for.



Important Notes


Even as this is funded I do not plan on "quitting my job", that's not something that's realistic for me if I need to make money so I can continue to have hospital visits. I honestly expect to work full time for as long as I can 

- this project is meant for my hobbies & passions. I do not plan on vtubing as a career.


I have been deeply interested in this project for many years. I think becoming a VTuber will help me interact with my community more frequently with streams & fun. I want to make girl friends that will talk to me. I want to be myself. I want to feel safe.


I have talked about this before but I want to slowly evolve out of my irl persona. My current presence on online has had a very psychological strain on me. My plan is that my Vtuber persona will not be connected to my current social media. I understand that many people will realize the new Vtuber is me & I am at peace with that.


Thank you so much for taking the time to read this, even if it was just to learn about me. Any amount helps, & I’m truly grateful for the support.

God Bless

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