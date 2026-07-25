Standing by Anne - Remembering Kevin

It was a warm afternoon in New Zealand when we received a message that Kevin fell and then had heart failure. Our hearts sank when we heard that Kevin was gone—my brother-in-law of over two decades, taken far too soon from his wife Anne and their beautiful children. As we prayed together in New Zealand with other family, all I could think about were those brave faces that Anne has shown time and again when life threw curveballs her way. She's the kind of person who goes out of her way to help others. Now it is our turn to be there for her.

We know this isn't just about a funeral; it is about keeping the lights on, paying bills, and finding some semblance of normalcy in an utterly abnormal situation. Anne has been a beacon of support through countless crises for others. It feels almost surreal that she needs us now, but here they are: vulnerable, broken... depending on those around them, but ultimately their Lord and Saviour.

And so I'm here today, asking for your help in supporting Anne and her family through this unimaginable time of loss and transition. Every dollar counts—whether it's helping to cover the costs associated with Kevin’s memorial or ensuring that there are groceries when they need them most. It may not seem like much individually but imagine if everyone reading this gave just a little bit... Together, we could make an enormous difference!

She’s going to need us all more than ever now—to help rebuild her world, one brick at a time. Let’s not just stand by; let’s rally together and show them how much love can do when we act as one heart with many hands.

So here's my promise: Every dollar donated will go directly to Anne and her family—no intermediaries or hidden fees, just pure support. And if you share this story? That's a ripple effect of goodness that could circle the globe. I've started with a $20,000 goal, but will let it climb as the Lord leads in the hearts of others to support them.

Let’s make sure they know we’ve got their back. Let’s turn up the light in dark times and guide Anne and the kids through to brighter days ahead. Because when life throws us lemons, it’s love—and action—that makes lemonade.