Myers family mold toxicity healing journey

If you know our sweet, 5 year old Riley, you probably know that she has dealt with eczema almost her entire life. It started as a small patch on her ankles and within the last 2 years has taken over her little body. The pain and extreme itch that she lives with on a daily basis, no one should have to go through. She hasn’t had a full night of sleep without scratching herself raw or waking up covered in dried blood. There hasn’t been a day that she doesn’t cry because she “hates her skin”.





This is something that doesn’t just affect Riley but our entire family. Years ago, Randy and I promised her that we would figure out what is causing her eczema and that there will come a day that she doesn’t have to live with the constant pain and itch. And we continue to promise her this everyday. Riley has seen multiple doctors including pediatricians, allergists, dermatologists, holistic doctors and even a few ER doctors. Their only suggestions are steroid creams and monthly shots to mask the symptoms. Randy and I have had to do extensive research to try to get to the root cause. After countless tests including allergy tests, bloodwork, mycotoxin and gut testing, we have finally discovered the root cause of her eczema……hidden mold in our home due to contractor negligence during construction of an addition.





We have contacted insurance and our claim was denied due to mold not being covered. I am organizing this fundraiser to ask for help with the cost of moving and renting while remediation takes place as well as the cost of remediation itself. We also have costly doctor visits and detox protocols for all 5 of us. We will also need to replace most of our personal belongings. Any contribution big or small will greatly help to improve our family’s health and quality of life.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this message or saying a prayer for Riley and our family. Thank you.



