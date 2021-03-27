MyChoice Resource Center

The board of directors of MyChoice Resource Center would like to introduce ourselves to you because we know that you value the lives of the unborn as we do, and we invite you to join us on our mission to help those in an unplanned pregnancy to choose life!



Our mission:

To show compassion and respect to those experiencing an unplanned pregnangy by empowering and equipping them for their future.



Who we are:

The MyChoice Resource Center is a 501c3 non-profit pro-life pregnancy resource center.



Why we were formed:

The MyChoice Resource Center was recently formed to help meet the need of a pregnancy center in the north metro area. While there have been other centers in the vicinity, some have closed their doors, leaving a gap within the community. As our world seems to be drifting further and further away from a culture of life, we feel the need is more important than ever to provide a Godly, safe and convenient place for women and men to come when experiencing a life-changing pregnancy.



Where we are located:

We are conveniently located at 8330 Zuni St. Suite #203, Denver, CO 80221. This North Denver location accommodates nearby highways and bus routes. We are so thankful that God brought us the perfect location for our needs!



What we will do (all services will be free):



Advocacy

Pregnancy decision coaching,

Options couseling



Medical Services

Pregnancy testing

Limited ultrasounds

Pregnancy nurse consultation



Inforamtion & Education

Pregnancy health & the importance of early medical care

Verbal & written information on partenting, adoption, abortion

Parenting/fatherhood

Life skills

Health relationships/sexual risk/marriage

Bible studies



Resources

Community resouces- pernatal care, adoption agencies, food banks, housing, churches, domestic ciolence, professional couseling & more

In-house resources- newborn layettes (diapers, wipes, bottles, clothes, blankets, & more), maternity clothes, formula, baby development toys



Who we serve:

Pregnant women, fathers and their born/unborn babies and other supporting family members



Our pledge to you:

That God will be glorified in our office and in our board, staff and volunteers. His love and compassion for each life will be shown to all, to the best of our human ability, with His help.



MyChoice Resource Center will never refer for or recomment abortion.



The Good News of Jesus Christ will be shared when advocates have an opportunity to do so.



