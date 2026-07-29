MyBirthday

Hi guys! So I thought since tomorrow is my birthday and I'm spending it, quite literally all by myself, I would start this to see if anyone wanted to send me a birthday present. And when I say "all by myself" I mean it. I won't have a solitary soul here to spend the day with so "lonely" is quite an understatement right now. Anyways, thank you who give, and thank you who just read this and say a quiet prayer for me. Both are sincerely appreciated more than you can know!!

Love all of you bunches!