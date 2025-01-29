Supporting Mya’s Mission

Raised:
CAD $420
Campaign funds will be received by Mya Krahn
Hello everyone!!! As many of you know I am currently in Kona, Hawaii completing discipleship school with an organization called YWAM (Youth with a Mission). Here I have been growing deeply in my relationship with God and have seen lives changed radically and it’s only week 3!! I will be in Kona for another 2 months and then will be sent to Zimbabwe, Africa for 3 months to be a missionary! I have been extremely blessed with the support of my family when it came to my tuition fees but the cost of living here is overwhelming. I decided to reach out and ask my friends and family if anyone feels called to support me and my journey growing with the Lord. With the exchange rate being what it is and the simple fees of laundry, food, taxis etc. I am having a hard time with finances. I want to thank you all for your support and I can’t wait to continue to share my journey!
Best of luck to you Mya! What a great experience. Sending you many blessings.
It was actually on my heart this morning to message your mom so I could mail you a gift card or something so this works even better! Praying that this season of your life is more than you could have ever asked for and that your mission in Africa transforms your heart.
Beyond Proud
I am so so proud of u magoo!! i can’t wait to see what these next months bring you!! I love and miss you
I hope this helps even a little bit, i am so proud of you and the amazing things you are doing. i love you so much.
