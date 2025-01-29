Campaign Image

Supporting Mya’s Mission

Hello everyone!!! As many of you know I am currently in Kona, Hawaii completing discipleship school with an organization called YWAM (Youth with a Mission). Here I have been growing deeply in my relationship with God and have seen lives changed radically and it’s only week 3!! I will be in Kona for another 2 months and then will be sent to Zimbabwe, Africa for 3 months to be a missionary! I have been extremely blessed with the support of my family when it came to my tuition fees but the cost of living here is overwhelming. I decided to reach out and ask my friends and family if anyone feels called to support me and my journey growing with the Lord. With the exchange rate being what it is and the simple fees of laundry, food, taxis etc. I am having a hard time with finances. I want to thank you all for your support and I can’t wait to continue to share my journey!

Sarah and Daniel Schwartz
$ 100.00 CAD
17 minutes ago

Best of luck to you Mya! What a great experience. Sending you many blessings.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
39 minutes ago

It was actually on my heart this morning to message your mom so I could mail you a gift card or something so this works even better! Praying that this season of your life is more than you could have ever asked for and that your mission in Africa transforms your heart.

Mom and Dad
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Beyond Proud

Paige
$ 50.00 CAD
1 hour ago

I am so so proud of u magoo!! i can’t wait to see what these next months bring you!! I love and miss you

Ava Craig
$ 20.00 CAD
3 hours ago

I hope this helps even a little bit, i am so proud of you and the amazing things you are doing. i love you so much.

