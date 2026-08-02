My YWAM DTS Journey

Hi, I'm Charlotte! This past July, I graduated from Rift Valley Academy in Kenya. I'm excited to share with you that this September I am joining a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with Youth With A Mission, and I'd appreciate your support along the way.





Initially, a DTS wasn't part of my plan for the coming year. I hadn't planned on a gap year at all. But I believe God had other plans, and I'm choosing to trust Him and step out in faith.





I grew up as a missionary kid. From age five to ten I lived aboard Mercy Ships' hospital ship the Africa Mercy. We then moved to Texas for four years, spent two years back in the Netherlands, and for the past two years I've attended an International Christian boarding school in Kijabe, Kenya. My parents serve here as missionary staff. The school is supporting current mission work by providing education for children of missionaries in Africa. Growing up in community, and across continents and cultures gave me a deep love for people and a heart for missions.





I sense God calling me toward a future in medicine. I want to become a pediatrician, and I want missions woven into every part of that calling. This DTS will help me explore that calling and is a wonderful opportunity to grow deeper in my faith as I prepare for what comes next.





The YWAM Discipleship Training School (DTS) at Heidebeek is a six-month Christian training program. It consists of a lecture phase focused on teaching, mentoring, worship, and community living, followed by an outreach phase where I will get to apply what I've learned by serving others. I am raising funds to help me pay for the training including boarding and the opportunity to go on outreach.





For a more detailed explanation on what a DTS is, please visit https://ywamheidebeek.org/training/discipleship-training-school





Your support would mean so much as I take this step. Thank you for standing with me.