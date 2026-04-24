My wifes liver disease.

Im helping take care of my wife that cannot work due to her illness. She has liver disease and has had a tips procedure that is helping some, but she is having ammonia build up in her blood stream thats affecting her motor skills and memory. I have to take care of her 24/7 due to she cannot stand for long due to built up fluid in her lungs also. The medical bills are going to be bad so any help is greatly appreciated. My parents and her have all passed away in the last 3 years. So family help isn't there. Me personally am still recovering from knee surgery to reconnect my tendon to my knee cap after tearing it off slipping on the floor in the bathroom. So please any help and prayers would be appreciated so much!!! Thank you so much for your time!!!