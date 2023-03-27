My wife's life saving hysterectomy

My wife, the love of my life, has fibroids on her uterus and has been bleeding for about 6 months with severe cramping. We recently had to rush her to the emergency room because she couldn't even walk across the room without gasping for breath. At the hospital, they told her she had a hemoglobin of 3 when they brought her in, which is really bad we're told. We do not have insurance, but not from lack of trying. The only option available to her is a hysterectomy that we have to pay for out of pocket. I have been with her for 26 years, we have 3 boys together, and I get to work with her everyday at our job. I can't imagine the pain she has been feeling and I am honestly scared to death that she is going to die without this hysterectomy. I have never really been one to ask for help, but I can set my pride aside for her sake.