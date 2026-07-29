My wifes honor

hello, my name is Richard. I am a single father doing everything I can to protect and provide for my son after the heartbreaking loss of my wife, who passed away from cancer one year ago. Since her passing, I have carried the responsibility of raising our child alone while trying to keep him on a path rooted in our faith and values.





Recently, my son was exposed to teachings in school that deeply conflict with our religious beliefs. After standing up for what I believe is right for my child, he was suspended. As a father, I cannot allow my son to remain in an environment that goes against the spiritual foundation I am working so hard to preserve.





I have made the difficult decision to withdraw my son from school and seek a new beginning for us in a community that better aligns with our faith in God. Relocating is not easy, and as a single parent, I need help to make this transition possible.





Your support will help us with moving expenses, housing, educational needs, and creating a safe, God-centered life for my son. Any contribution, prayer, or share means more than words can express.





Please help me protect my son, honor my wife’s memory, and build a future grounded in faith, love, and peace.



