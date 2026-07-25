My wife is in need help after open heart surgery

My name is Steven in 2023 My life changed when My wife Kimberly, Kimberly had chest pains and went to the hospital and they fought that she had a blood clot in her heart

She had an very bad stroke and the doctor walk in when she was having a stroke and took her to The ICU where she stayed in there for 6 days and she was getting better and they moved her to a regular room and she stayed in there for 7 days and they sent her home. She was home for 5 days and she had another heart attack and she was taking to another hospital and they fought that she had 6 block attires in her heart and then they done open heart surgery and they took 6 attires out of her left leg and rerouted them in her heart . she made a fast recovery and she was able to go home after 10 days in ICU.

I didn't know how to tell her that I lost my job after I was there for 15 years and then I got a letter from Medicaid letting her know that she has been drop from Medicaid and we do have any love ones to help us with anything we don't have the money for her medicine and my vehicle got repo and now we do not have any transportation to get anywhere I have to help her with anything and everything she wants we are in need of some help so I can get her medicine and then get us a Way to get her to the doctor

Thank you everyone for your support and prayers and help from both of our hearts to y'all's again thank y'all