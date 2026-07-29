The love of my life was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis almost twenty years ago. Since then I have balanced taking care of her and our children with working to support them. Sadly my own health concerns are starting to affect my ability to do so. Despite all our efforts her condition is slowly getting worse despite everything the Dr can do to keep it in check.

We are looking to find a home that has features in line with her disability. She has issues walking and cannot navigate stairs very well. Anything we get will help us to find this type of home or add on to one. Any help would be beneficial even if it's just sharing us. She has been part of my life for almost 25 years and I want to make her life as comfortable as possible.