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My widow friend Rose Lewis

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$2,500 USD

Fundraiser created byScott Allen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Scott Allen

My widow friend Rose Lewis

One of my best friends was married to Rose for years and they were such a beautiful couple. They were there for everyone at anytime and had deeply caring hearts. When Rose married Lowell she gave up everything to follow Christ with Lowell. She had a good job in the court system that could have provided a pension at retirement but chose to follow the Lord with her husband into the mission field. Lowell had always had a heart for Christ and everything he did was for Him. I miss him so much and am embarrassed I have waited this long to do this for Rose. Shortly after they were married they moved to Jamaica to spread the gospel and literally lived on beans and rice for years. Lowell had some property but it was not much and if anyone knows anything about Jamaica you can imagine what happened to it when the Lord called them back to the states. Lowell felt like the Lord wanted them to be in Florida for their next calling with Christ so they answered that new call and he got a job and they had a place to live but not long after they moved their Lowell lost his life to an aortic aneurysm. Ironically, I had an iliac artery aneurysm that should have taken my life but God chose to save me and Lowell was in my room every day posting scriptures and praying for me as I fought through a month-long coma. There is no doubt that he was part of my protection and used by the Lord for me. I only wish I would have had the chance to be with him and pray for him but an aortic aneurysm takes your life in less than a minute. I cannot believe to this day that Lowell is not here; it breaks my heart. I cannot even imagine what Rose has went through. After Lowell’s death she could not rely on life insurance since they didn’t have any and there were not pensions or investments. She had to sell what she could to get funds together, find a job in her late 50’s and then had to move into an elderly old ladies home into a small back bedroom with little to no belongings. That has been a few years and now she has had to move and she basically had to move out of the nice area she was in to a sketchy area because that is all she can afford on her obviously low paying job. I am opening this account to get her some funds together to at least be able to buy minimal furniture, pay living expenses and have something left over to at least treat her self to a new outfit or even a good dinner. Her heart is for the Lord and as a Biblical widow she deserves to be able to afford better. Please look into your heart to see what you can contribute. This is one fundraiser you can be absolutely guaranteed the money is going to an Angel on earth in human form. Thank you.

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