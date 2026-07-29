My two little grand boys

Greetings to all,





I am raising my two little twin grandboys and I am in need of financial help to continue giving them the safe, stable, and loving home they deserve. One of my boys is special needs and requires full time care being he experience many health issues from birth.





They mean the world to me, but due to things beyond my control I became the primary caregiver to them both. I stepped in because I couldn't bare the thought of them going without good care daily. I am going through the avenues of getting legal custody and that requires a lot of assistance.





One of my little boys has never had anything by mouth and he is almost Two years old. For his feedings he has a G-Tube inserted in his stomach and is fed through a tube from a machine. He is very excited and curious about everything he sees his brother put to his mouth. So I am working with him to maybe try water first then puree's. He puts his hand out for anything he see someone eat or drink :) My other little guy is really a big guy. He has a different personality and loves Gracie's Corner. So he runs straight to the TV soon as he is home from daycare. They are very sweet little boys who deserves a nice home with family which is what I am trying to provide.





Here are some of the areas where I need help:

Food- Feeding two growing boys healthy meals every day

Clothing- They outgrow things so quickly

Pampers/Wipes- They go through many of these a day even at 1 1/2

Housing/Utilities- Keeping a safe and stable home

Healthcare- Doctor visits, medications and unexpected treatments

Activities- Opportunities for them to be kids and thrive





I do thank you all in advance.