My Trip to Ethiopia this August

Hi everyone,





I hope you’re all doing well! I’m writing to share some exciting news about a journey I’ll be taking later this year.

As many of you know, serving others has always been a core part of my life. This August, I have the incredible opportunity to travel to Ethiopia for a mission trip. My goal is to support the local community and share hope through active engagement in the community.

To make this trip possible, I am looking to raise $1,900.00. These funds will cover travel, housing, and supplies on the ground. If you feel led to support this mission, any amount would mean the world to me.





A few important details:

• Deadline: I need to have all funds raised by May 25th.





Whether through a donation or simply keeping me in your thoughts and prayers as I prepare for this journey, I am so grateful for your friendship and support.

Best,

Desmond