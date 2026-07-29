My Study Abroad Journey to Seoul

Hi! My name is Safa Khan, and I’m raising money to help fund my 1-month study abroad program in Seoul at Korea University for summer 2026, and I’m so excited to finally bring this goal to life. I’m a junior at Worcester State University, and visiting Seoul has been something I have dreamed of for years. Ever since I was younger, I have been drawn to Korean culture through webtoons and K-dramas, and what started as a simple interest has grown into something I have always wanted to experience firsthand.





Throughout college, I stayed really focused on building a strong path for myself. I have prioritized my grades, taken on leadership opportunities, and gained experience through internships and jobs. This summer, I wanted to grow in a different way. Instead of doing another internship, I chose to invest in myself by studying abroad. I truly believe this experience will push me outside my comfort zone, broaden my perspective, and help me grow both personally and academically in a way that’s different from anything I have done so far.





I will be in Seoul this July taking courses in communications and global perspectives, and I’m so excited to learn in a completely new environment while fully immersing myself in the culture. It feels like one of those experiences that will stay with me long after it’s over.





The total cost of the program is about $10,000, and I’m covering it on my own without loans because I want to avoid long-term debt. I have been saving to make this trip happen, and I’m raising up to $1,000 to help ease some of the cost.





If you would like to support or even just share this, I would really appreciate it. I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for any support along the way!