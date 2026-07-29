I’m a single mother of seven children one has autism and I can’t afford a vehicle due to connected with the series as well as living in a low income apartment with a landlord that will not help me repair. My apartment with the ceiling has fell in. They’re putting so many charges on me. I’m up for an eviction right now because I’m behind on my rent, because I have been sick due to the molds and bug infection as well as trying to care for seven children I need some financial help. I would love to get any type of support if I can get it trying to get a vehicle and I’m trying to move closer to my family and I have no one here to help me.