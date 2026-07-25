My Stand Against Malicious Prosecution

Over four years have passed since my participation in the most peaceful and polite protest of all time; the Canadian Freedom Convoy. It’s been over four years since Chris Barber and I were arrested on the streets of Ottawa, mere days following the unconstitutional and unlawful invocation of the Emergencies Act by the Liberal government. The invocation saw bank accounts frozen, insurance policies suspended, the forceful, violent removal of peaceful Canadians, and truckers and supporters arrested.





For our part, Chris and I endured the longest mischief trial in the history of the Commonwealth. The Crown prosecutor made repeated attempts to charge me with a breach of conditions violation and remanded to custody until trial; and on one occasion he was successful. Chris and I convicted in April of 2025 of mischief and sentenced October 7, 2025, to 18 months of house arrest. Granted some time served, my sentence will conclude on January 21, 2027.





I have secured the services of a civil litigation lawyer from Toronto based Loopstra Nixon and have launched a lawsuit against the Ottawa Police Service, the Ottawa Police Services Board, the Attorney General of Ontario, the original Crown Prosecutor on our file, the two Ottawa Police Services detectives assigned to our mischief case, and His Majesty the King in right of Ontario for malicious prosecution and negligent investigation. My goal is to ensure transparency, accountability, and justice are brought to those involved in decisions and actions leading to the unprecedented treatment I was subjected to will never happen to another Canadian ever again.





BACKGROUND:

June 16, 2022, after a successful bail variation allowing me to enter Ontario, I attended the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms. George Jonas Freedom Award dinner in Toronto. I had the honour of being the recipient of the award in 2022. A group photo was taken as we were exiting the event; it included Tom Marazzo. While there was a No Contact order in place between myself an Mr. Marazzo, my conditions explicitly stated I was allowed to communicate with him in the presence of counsel. Despite being surrounded by lawyers (some of whom were representing both myself and Tom), the photo was sent to the Crown prosecutors office in Ottawa. The Crown responded by issuing a Canada wide warrant for my arrest with little to no investigation on his part, the part of his office, or by the homicide detectives assigned to our mischief case. A phone call of inquiry was not even made to my criminal defence lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon.

On June 27, 2022, while commuting home from work, I was pulled over by the Medicine Hat City Police a block from my home. I assumed it was a random stop and questioned whether I had been speeding on the highway. As I handed the young officer my license, registration, and insurance, he informed me that he was arresting me on a Canada wide warrant. I laughed honestly and naively. It seemed so surreal that it couldn’t possibly be true. For my participation in the Freedom Convoy, I was facing a non-violent, mischief charge. Mischief is a summary offence in Canada, generally dealt with through fines or probation, especially for a first-time offender.





In a move reserved for violent murderers, sexual offenders and drug traffickers, the Ottawa Crown prosecutor issued a Canada wide warrant for my arrest; the first of its kind for allegations of breach of conditions for a mischief charge. I was taken into custody, flown back to Ottawa in leg shackles by two Ottawa Police Service homicide detectives, denied bail by a justice of the peace, and held in remand for 30 days. As a result, I lost a job I loved and was good at, lost precious time with my family and grandchildren, and potentially facing over a year in pretrial custody if the Crown had had its way. Finally, a Superior Court judge released me after finding errors in the Justice’s ruling, himself delivering a scathing decision noting the Justice’s and prosecutors’ behaviour and famously ordered the bailiff to “TAKE THOSE SHACKLES OFF” of me.





This lawsuit has my name on it, but it’s about so much more than me. It’s about ensuring the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is upheld for all Canadians. It’s about ensuring proper due diligence and due process are followed in the future so no one else has to go through what I went through. The rule of law must be applied to all equally and not doled out, persecution-style, to citizens that the government doesn’t like. This is a daunting, but necessary task and that’s why I am launching this crowdfund, asking for those that want to help me see this through, to consider a contribution to the incredible legal fees that this case will require. This is a civil matter, and I am seeking damages although it’s unlikely damages will be awarded should this lawsuit conclude successfully. These types of cases are typically difficult to win, but then nothing about our cases have been typical. Should it happen that an award is granted, I will take a small portion for remediation.The remaining funds will be split evenly and donated to The Democracy Fund and the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms. It’s difficult to know where many of us would be today if it hadn’t been for these two charitable organizations stepping up to fight for Canadians against injustice. It’s important, now more than ever, that they have our support.





After consultation with my lawyer, I understand that the litigation could cost upwards of $100,000.00 or more if it is vigorously defended and goes the whole way through trial. After an initial retainer deposit has been covered, the funds will be withdrawn only as needed. Should extra funds remain, they will be returned to the donors by Give Send Go. You will find the full statement of claim at www.officialtamaralich.com and I will provide regular updates as the case progresses.





WHY I CHOSE GIVESENDGO

From personal experience I know Jacob Wells to be a man of integrity and honour. He prioritizes respect and protection to campaign donors on the GSG platform above all else. In the winter of 2022, Mr. Wells took an impressive stand against the Ontario government after they threatened to seize Freedom Convoy donations crowdfunded on GiveSendGo. Except for donations already in the Stripe payment processing system at the time, he was able to refund the remaining millions before the lawyers could complete their paperwork. I will be forever grateful for this organization that has been able to help so many and to the hearts and minds behind it who embody faith, family and freedom.





Whether it’s prayers, a small donation, or a message of encouragement, your support means so much. Together we can continue to fight for accountability and justice against malicious prosecution and negligent investigation.





Much love & gratitude,

Tamara Lich



