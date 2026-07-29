My son was in a car accident

My son was driving home from the store at dark. He had his 10 yr old niece in the truck with him. The truck was in excellent condition and belonged to his father who has passed away so it has a lot of sentimental value to it. The road he lives on has very few street lights and the speed limit is 60. He came up on a wreck that had just happened and one of the vehicles was parked sideways across the road. No lights anywhere. By the time he saw it he had no place to go but hit the parked car in the road. I thank God everyday that my son and granddaughter were not hurt. When I called DPS about the accident they gave me the man's name and insurance. It busted the headlight and smashed in the front of my sons truck. It took two weeks to get anyone to talk to us at farmers insurance. A month later they send a letter saying my son was at fault for hitting a parked car blocking the road in the dark. Now because my son and granddaughter did not get hurt enough to go to the hospital no lawyer will take the case because there is no money for them to make. He just needs his truck fixed. My son relies on that truck to go to work. He works for himself because he has a disabled wife. He does all the grocery shopping and any other errands. I am letting him use my old TrailBlazer that has all kinds of problems itself. But this is not about me. If I had the money to fix his truck I would in a heartbeat. My son is one of the kindest big hearted person I know.. He has a lot of faith in God.and people. I hope you can find it in your heart to help my son. Because he has such a big heart. He moved to Pittsburgh TX because his dad wanted to start a business with him. But before that happened his dad became sick and passed away. He stayed here to help his stepmom and his sister and her 2 children. And now he needs help. I moved here a couple of months ago so I would be close to him. I'm 68 yrs old and retired but now I am on his list of responsibilities. That is why I am asking for you to please help him . He got an estimate on fixing the truck. That is how I came up with the 2500..00. It makes him sick to see it in his driveway looking like that because his dad took such good care of it. And it is so important that he has it fixed for work. I am praying that you can help him

Thank you for reading our story, Lisa the mom







