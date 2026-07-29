My son Matthew and daughter Rebecca are artistic

So Matthew and Rebecca are on the spectrum, Rebecca is non verbal i have a very hard time to give them what they very much need, I only get 2.500 dollars a month retirement. I am worried to lose my home. I'm trying very hard to give them what they need but it's just not possible, the mom died 3-9-2019 in a car accident witch was not her fault. I didn't sue for money even my so my life changed over night. Maby some one is willing to help, God bless you 🙏 if you can't give please pray for my children, thanks God bless all of you. Thanks