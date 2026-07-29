My son Jeffrey Alan Early needs your help

As you all might of have heard by now? Springfield Pharmacy best as owner “Smiling Steve” Walked in and gave his employees 24 hours to vacate the premises. After my son worked for him 11 years. He now waiting between jobs and he has no car to get around.I have helped what I could. But he really could use any little bit of help you can offer him. From the bottom of my heart

Thank You

Jeffrey Alan Early’s

MOM