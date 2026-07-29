My son has cancer he is 23 has 2 kids and can't work right now cuz he is so sick and he needs help with his bills while he goes through keemo I've doing everything I can to help him and his family he just needs help for a few more months so if you can find it in your heart please help i love them so much I don't know what to do. God bless you all

Travis Francis

Helpinghandyman76@gmail.com