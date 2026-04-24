My son died in my arms Saturday.

His last words were MOM! Then I saw his eyes. His life slowly drift away in his eyes. An I'm screaming to EMT Get him! Get him! But a Mother knows..

Then I hear the whispers of the cops and EMT He was so young. You think??

My mind can't even fathom or compute what they're saying.. Then a cops comes over as l sit at the kitchen table and says We don't believe at this moment you killed your son we will know more after his autopsy. I can't believe what I'm hearing.. Say What?!?! Why would I do that!!

I don't know if I need a lawyer at this point but I know I have rent coming up real fast. I might have to move now. An I need help. I can't walk well, and I don't have any money. Please if you could help..I would appreciate anything.

Thank you. God bless you..



