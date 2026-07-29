I don't know if I'm doing this right I don't know how to do this cuz I've never had to ask for any help but I'm asking for help for my son who is a single dad of two boys he's been doing everything on his own trying to keep up with rent and bills while in the process he lost his job for 6 months he just started a new job 3 weeks ago they cut off his gas even though we were trying to make payment arrangements they took the payment arrangements and cut it off anyway for $1,000 me and his father were one income family we have our own house and own responsibilities as well I babysit his children everyday take them to school pick them up so he can work both of his children's mothers just up and left him and the kids and left him to figure it out on his own thank God that me and my husband have been able to help him but now we're all in the same boat pretty much and I'm just asking for help to get his gas cut back on and hopefully a little extra for him to survive and get groceries and gas, in the process of the child's mother leaving she also took the only vehicle he had which left me to give him my vehicle and me use the older truck I have which is breaking down on us as well so it's just a lot I have medical conditions cancer being one lupus being the other and I'm trying every day to fight this and keep going for him and my grandkids anything helps again I don't know if I'm doing this right or if this is even how you do it but somebody suggested it so here I am thank you and God bless anybody that can bless us.