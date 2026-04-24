My Sister's House Burned Down

I'm reaching out to everyone I can find to try and help my sister. I'm going to do what I can but it's more than I can handle alone. Over the past couple of years my sister Erin has had a string of misfortune. She sustained a severe back injury at work and a few months later was in a horrible car accident when a person fell asleep at the wheel and hit her head on. Now she has literally lost everything due to arson. While she was sleeping her neighbors were lighting fireworks and one of them caused her porch to catch fire. The people who caused the fire fled and allowed the whole front of the home to become fully engulfed by flames. Her, her daughter, and her husband were left for dead. If she woke up even just a few minutes later they would have been trapped. Thank God that they all made it out alive 🙏. Now they have to deal with the reality of literally losing everything except the clothes on their backs. Erin is one of the kindest people I know. She's always cheerful and optimistic. We have the opportunity to help someone in real immediate need. If you can't help out financially maybe drop a prayer for her and her family. Thank you for your support.