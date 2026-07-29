My Sister Needs Our Help

My sister is a domestic abuse survivor. She has had to deal with his abuse for the last 15 year. She finally got the courage up to leave him but unfortunately had to leave with just a few clothes. Soon after she got a couple hours away she was having to sleep in her car but a couple days after arriving to her location he car got repossessed and unfortunately she had no clue that he hadn't been paying the title loan back that he made her borrow. This just puts her farther behind now she can't get back and forth to work. So im asking for your help please help me get her car back and a place to stay im so afraid she will go back if I dont. She's desperate and so am I. Anything helps Thanks and God Bless